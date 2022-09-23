Cheap 12th gen Intel laptop deal: Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for just $579

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 combines the latest Intel Core CPU with Google's fast and light ChromeOS. Want a laptop that offers instant start ups, fast processing and long battery life? The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ticks all the boxes.

Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 12th Gen CPU (opens in new tab) for $579 at Best Buy. Normally, it retails for $729, so that's $150 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for any 12th gen Intel laptop. It's also one of the best Chromebook deals out there.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core

i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 offers the same high-end specs found in today's Windows laptops for less. You get a gorgeous 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen for immersive viewing in laptop and tablet modes. Under the hood is a 3.3-GHz Intel EVO Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a 256GB solid state drive offers ample storage for important files.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review, we loved its gorgeous screen, sturdy build and performance power. We were also impressed by its battery life which lasted 10 and a half hours in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave Chromebook Spin 713 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit's Intel Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU had no issues juggling multiple tasks at once. We hit it with 20+ open Chrome tabs — some running YouTube and Facebook videos while various apps ran in the background. It didn't even flinch.

The laptop in this deal has an upgraded 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU. With more than double the processing cores, we expect it to surpass its predecessor in performance tests.

Acer Chromebook 714 reviews average 4.2 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Customers speak well of its fantastic battery life, versatility and great operating system. Though it lacks an SD card reader, it makes up for its with ample connectivity options. Integrated into its design are 2 x USB Type C ports, 1 x USB type A port, 1 x HDMI, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a flexible Mac or Windows alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a wise choice.