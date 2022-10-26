Cellular iPad 10 and iPad Pro M2 discounted at Verizon — save up to $280

Apple's 2022 iPad and iPad Pro M2 are now available for purchase — just in time for the holidays. Verizon's iPad deals currently slash up to $280 off Apple new tablets with cellular support.

Purchase the new iPad starting at $599 (opens in new tab) or iPad Pro from $1,299 (opens in new tab) and save $100 with any Verizon plan. Save up to $280 more when you trade-in an eligible and get the maximum value. This is the first discount we've seen for Apple's newly released tablets. It's also one of the best iPad deals available at the moment.

Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the new 10th generation iPad and rated it 3.5 out of 5-stars. They note that its design is sleeker and its bezels are slimmer than its predecessor. They also liked its fast A14 Bionic processor and long battery life with upgraded to 5G cellular support.

The iPad 2022 notched a multi-score score of 4,400 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat its predecessor which landed on a multi-score score of 3,387. With a weight of 1.06 and 0.28 inches thin, the cellular model 2022 iPad is thinner and lighter than the 9th gen cellular iPad (1.09 pounds, 0.29 inches).

If you're a power-user, you may want to opt for the new cellular model iPad Pro. It features Apple zippy M2 chip alongside Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Save up to $280 on the new cellular model 10th generation iPad with any plan and eligible trade-in — prices start at $599. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecesor. Other notable upgrades include, an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.