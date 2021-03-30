Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update shrinks file size: Here's how much space your PS5 gets back

Those who dared to get into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have had to sacrifice a limb's worth of their hard drive just to get the game to run, but the good news is that Activision has cut down the file size by up to 33.6GB.

The bad news is that the file size for both games on your system is still over 100GB, meaning you'll need to free lots of space on your hard drive before downloading them.

New Call of Duty file sizes

The official file reductions are as follows: 10.9GB for Warzone and 30.6GB for Modern Warfare and Warzone on PS4 and PS5; 14.2GB for Warzone and 33.6GB for MW and Warzone on Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S and Xbox One; 11.8GB for Warzone and 30.6GB for MW and Warzone on PC.

For those following at home, that means if you're on PC, Warzone now takes up 52.4GB and both Warzone and MW together take up 133.6GB. Ironically, this isn't the biggest chunk of news in Activision's blog; the company announced Cold War's Season Two adding new maps, modes and outbreak content.

With up to 33.6GB of free space, you can download at least one big game or even several smaller games. Or don't install anything at all and let your PC breathe some fresh storage for once.

If up already have Modern Warfare installed, you'll find more space free up when you update, but those who want to continue playing Campaign, Multiplayer, and/or Special Ops will need to reinstall the optimized Content Packs when they launch.