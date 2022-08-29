This 30TB SSD for $39 is a total scam — do not buy!

A 30TB SSD for $39? What an amazing deal! Except it's a lie. If you shop online, chances are you've seen third-party seller deals listed at Amazon and Walmart. Trusted retailers like Adorama, antonline, and B&H are legit go-to third party sellers with solid deals.

However, online shopping is also a haven for sketchy third-party sellers to scam unsuspecting buyers.

As our sister site, Tom's Hardware reports, a "too good to be true" 30TB M.2 mini SSD for $39 deal at Walmart (opens in new tab) (now removed) underlines this hard truth. Cybersecurity Researcher, @RayRedacted bought the same Samsung SSD knockoff from wholesale site AliExpress to expose the scam in a Twitter thread. In this scam, you think you're getting a whopping 30TB of storage, when in reality, you're getting flat-out deceived. "Scammer gets two 512MB Flash drives. Or 1 gigabyte, or whatever. They then add hacked firmware that makes it misreport its size," @RayRedacted explains in a tweet.

With more people looking for great bargains this back to school season, scammers are banking on your frugalness. If you see a deal you like from an unknown third-party seller at Amazon or Walmart, it's a good idea to check them out first. Besides feedback from verified consumers, search for seller ratings at BBB , Trustpilot , or Sitejabber . That way, you can prevent getting duped and save yourself the hassle of having to return for a refund.