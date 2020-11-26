BOOM! Save $80 with this Black Friday Beats Solo3 headphones deal

We are currently reviewing thousands of Black Friday deals to bring you the best offers, and we’re constantly adding to our Black Friday headphone deals , but we had to look twice when we saw this offer for the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (featuring the Apple W1 Headphone Chip).

These headphones, which boast unique Apple tech, have been slashed from $199.95 to just $119.00 , and are the first Beats to include Apple’s W1 wireless chip, making them perfect for iOS. And they also have excellent battery-life, lasting around 40 hours.

Beats Solo3 headphones deal

Beats Solo3 headphones: was $199.95 now $119 @ Walmart

These Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are the first to feature the Apple W1 Headphone Chip, which has been introduced to provide a perfect audio experience for iOS users. These headphones are currently available in matte black and rose gold, and are sure to sell quickly.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones provide a lively and energetic performance, which fits with what Beats has delivered in previous headphones, and, as always, there’s a focus on getting the most bass-for-your-buck.

When it comes to design, the Solo3s continue in the same vein as previous models, and they also come enabled with Fast Fuel raid-charging. This is perfect if you need to get a quick power boost into your headphones, as a 5-minute charge will deliver an impressive 3 hours of battery life.

So if you're a bass lover looking for a stylish pair of headphones for around $100, the Beats Solo3s are a smart choice.