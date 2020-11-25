Black Friday Samsung tablet deals: Galaxy Tab S6 for just $249, $100 off Galaxy Tab S7

Black Friday tablet deals bring huge discounts of up to $250 on select Samsung Galaxy Tabs. Just about every Samsung tablet is on sale for a Black Friday price right now.

Black Friday is your ticket to saving big on Samsung's best tablets. Save big this week on the Galaxy Tab S7, which is down to $549.99 at Amazon. Normally, it retails for $650, so that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Editor's Choice tablet. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S6 gets the bigger discount — this previous gen tab is now $399 ($250 off) at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. For a limited time, it's $100 off its regular price. Best Buy mirrors this deal.View Deal

If you're looking to spend the least amount of money on a Samsung tablet, you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $249 ($100 off) or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for just $149 ($80 off).

Samsung manufacturer's some of the industry's best tablets. So don't miss out on grabbing any of these iPad alternatives for a stellar price.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday Samsung tablet deals you can get right now.

Black Friday Samsung tablet deals

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (128GB): was $649 now $399 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in this Black Friday Samsung tablet deal. The base model packs packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $849 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday tablet deal takes $100 off the Galaxy Tab S7. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and an optional Book Cover keyboard.View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $479 @ Best Buy

If you need more wiggle room for storage, Best Buy also takes $250 off the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Rounding out its specs is a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, and 6GB of RAM.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At $100 off, the Galaxy Tab 6 Lite is at it lowest price yet. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): was $429 now $299 @ Amazon

If you need more room, you can get save $130 on the128GB model Galaxy Tab S6 at Amazon. It has a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At $130 off, it's at all time low price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0": was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

This mode Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $50 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $206 @ Best Buy

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6-inch (1280 x 800) display, a quad-core CPU and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal