Better Hurry, $90 off this Fossil Watch will go down in history

Cyber Monday is finally here! It has been a long wait, but we're seeing some amazing discounts on all kinds of tech, from smartwatches to laptops and more! Speaking of smartwatches, the Fossil Gen 6 is just $229 on Amazon right now. That's $90 off its original price of $319, and the lowest price we've seen for this newly-released smartwatch.

A sturdy contender for the Apple and Galaxy watches, Fossil has made a name for themselves as reliable smartwatch manufacturers. Well, and being owned by Google puts a little weight behind their reputation as well.

While we're all familiar with Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches, it's kind of nice to have the option to choose something else. Fossil is here to give us that choice. While we haven't had the chance to review any of their watches, our sister site TechRadar gave the Gen 5 a rating of 4/5 stars. Meanwhile, Amazon users give it an average of 4.4/5 stars and rave about it's style and performance.

The design is nice and subtle, with just 3 buttons on the side. The watch face is circular and features a 326ppi AMOLED color display, meaning text is crisp and easy to read, and the color pops.

And while you can of course track your steps, heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen levels, it would all be useless if your watch were to run out of battery. However, the Fossil Gen 6 boasts a battery life of longer than 24 hours, and just 30 minutes on a charger will boost it up to 80%. Meaning you can live your life without constantly checking battery percentages.

They make two versions of this device; Fossil Men's Gen 6 and Fossil Women's Gen 6 smartwatches. Aside from the women's watch is being 2mm smaller with tiny rhinestones inlaid along the edge, they're practically the same. Both versions are available at Amazon for $229

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Cyber Monday deals

