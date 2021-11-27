Best Black Friday Fitbit deals: Don't miss up to $100 off these awesome fitness trackers

Black Friday's timer is ticking away but we're still seeing tons of great sales. Among those are some of the best deals we've seen on the hottest Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch or fitness tracker but you're not a part of the Apple collective and don't want to shell out the money on a Samsung Galaxy watch, right now Amazon offers the recently released Fitbit Charge 5 for just $129. That's $50 off its normal retail price of $179 and its lowest price ever.

With the Charge 5 you can track your workouts and sleep cycles with ease. Not only can it track your heart rate 24/7, but it will also alert you if you've reached a target heart rate during those intense workout sessions. Never miss a message with text and call notifications and easily control your workout playlist with Spotify app controls.

If you want something that feels more like a full smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is an amazing $100 off at Amazon. It delivers amazing health and fitness tracking with a more robust collection of apps and features including the ability to take calls from your watch via Bluetooth. In our review of the Fitbit Sense, we awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

These are some of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we've seen yet!

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now.

Here are the best Fitbit Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

With Amazon slashing $50 off the Fitbit Charge 5 for Black Friday, there's never been a better time to get your hands on this handy fitness tracker. Receive text notifications with ease and track your heartrate and sleep cycles to always keep your health in mind.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

If you don't need all the bells and whistles that most smartwatches offer these days, check out the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $40 off this Black Friday. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch yet is now $100 off, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen for this device! Answer calls or use your own personal voice assistant to organize your life. And, of course, track workouts, sleep, and even menstrual cycles to stay on top of whatever life throws at you.

Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

Don't miss out on $50 off the Fitbit Versa 3 this Black Friday. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. With an average 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon, you know your health is in good hands.