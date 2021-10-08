Best Black Friday tablet deals 2021

We're expecting the best Black Friday tablet deals of the season to surface on Black Friday 2021. The annual retail holiday offers a smorgasbord of deals from just about every retailer.

So if you want to buy a tablet for someone special or yourself, Black Friday is one of the best times to save. We expect to see massive discounts on today's best tablets including iPads, Galaxy Tabs and Surface Pro and Kindle Fire tablets.

Black Friday 2021— start date, early deals and what to expect

Black Friday tablet deals to expect

Amazon Fire Tablets: Currently, Amazon is leading the charge by offering early Black Friday tablet deals right now with its sitewide Epic Daily Deals sale. One of its standout Fire tablet deals offers the new Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $99. That's $50 off its $149 list price and the Fire HD 10's lowest price ever.

The new Fire HD 10 features a 10-inch 1080p display, 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. It provides up to 12 hours of battery life and arrives pre-loaded with popular streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. Powered by Amazon's Android-based Fire OS, the Fire HD 10 is one of the best budget tablets you can get.

Apple iPad: Expect to see stellar discounts on just about every iPad model on Black Friday. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Walmart will likely offer deep discounts on Apple's premium tablets.

Earlier this year, we saw modest discounts of $40 to $50 on the latest iPad and iPad Pro with M1 chip. Previous-gen 2020 iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets saw larger discounts of $200 and $100, respectively. For Black Friday, retailers could trump these markdowns by slashing an extra $30 to $50 off.

If you want to grab an iPad for the lowest price possible, we recommend you wait for Black Friday tablet deals for the best savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab: As for Black Friday deals on Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S7+ will see considerable markdowns. The lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 fall to this year is $389 ($260 off) in a Samsung flash deal. Meanwhile, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+'s lowest price to date is $509 ($340 off). These tablets could hit new record low prices during Black Friday as retailers make way for new inventory.

Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets to buy. The entry model Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Tab S7 SE is currently $466 ($63 off) on Amazon. However, we don't see it going any lower than $459 for Black Friday. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and ships with its own S Pen stylus. It packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro: Following the recent release of the Surface Pro 8, we predict the previous-gen Surface Pro 7 will see its lowest price yet on Black Friday. The Surface Pro 7 with keyboard bundle briefly fell to $559 ($400 off) at Best Buy — its lowest price ever. Given that the sale didn't last long, it may have been a premature Black Friday deal that we'll see again next month.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ tablet PCs are more affordable iPad Pro alternatives. With the optional Surface Type Cover keyboard, they can serve as a laptop replacement for some.

If you can't afford to wait until Black Friday, the Surface Pro 7 is worth considering.

Although it's unlikely the just-released Surface Pro 8 will get a significant price cut on Black Friday, we can't rule out bundle deals. The best Surface Pro 8 bundle deal so far comes courtesy of Best Buy. For a limited time, you'll get a free Xbox wireless controller (valued at $59) when you purchase Microsoft's latest tablet from $1,099.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and the days after on Cyber Monday.

While the big shopping weekend is still weeks from now, early Black Friday-like deals are already here. This week, Amazon's Epic Daily Deals offers discounts for holiday shoppers who want to get an early start.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s best tablets. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best retail holiday discounts.

Want to buy a tablet sooner than later? Here are the best Black Friday-worthy tablet deals available right now.

Black Friday tablet deals — Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $190 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon's Epic Daily Deals takes $50 off the latest Fire HD 10 tablet — its biggest discount yet! With its bright, vivid 10.1-inch display and fast performance, the Fire HD is a great entertainment tablet. It's a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable entertainment tablet. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon's Epic Daily deals also knock $25 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. Now just $5 shy of its lowest price ever, the Fire HD 8 Plus is one of the more affordable tablets out there. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $179 now $89 @ Amazon

At $50 off, Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is back at its lowest price ever. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB. The Fire 7 Kids Pro is on sale for a record low of $59 ($40 off). View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers is now $40 off. It packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind. View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

This best-selling Fire 7 Tablet was already incredibly cheap, but now it's $10 cheaper! Equipped with a 7-inch (1024 x 600) display, 16GB of storage space, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and up to 7 hours of battery life, this is a solid tablet for those on a tight budget.View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals — Microsoft Surface Pro

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 w/ Xbox Controller: $1,099 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is tossing in a free Xbox controller when you buy the new Surface Pro 8 for $1,099. Game Pass Unlimited (valued at $105). The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet PC. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. This deal includes a free 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Unlimited (valued at $105). View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard (Intel Core i3): was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $360 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard bundle at Best Buy. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Keyboard (Intel Core i5): was $999 now $795 Walmart

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the best tablets on the market, is now $205 off in this early Black Friday tablet deal. The Surface Pro 7 in this deal has a 12.3-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The iPad Pro competitor also comes with a type cover that can be used as a kickstand. View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals — Apple iPad

Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price. View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Now $60 off on Amazon, the iPad Air brings pro-grade specs to the mid-ranger with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB C port for charging and connectivity, as well as support for Apple’s best accessories. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals — Samsung galaxy tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $829 now $624 @ Amazon

The 256GB base model Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi tablet is $105 off on Amazon for a limited time. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen.View Deal