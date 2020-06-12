Trending

Bang & Olufsen partners with Xbox for Series X high-end audio products

Audio experts Bang & Olufsen announced its partnership with Xbox to launch Series X dedicated audio products. The company first broke the news on social media in a tweet Tuesday.

B&O's new high end gaming-specific audio products will offer specifically designed Series X features. Renowned for manufacturing premium headphones and speakers,  B&O aims to ensure seamless connectivity and enhance user experience. 

"By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftsmanship," Bang & Olufsen vice president and head of product management Christoffer Poulsen said in a news release.

 B&O gave no additional details regarding pricing and availability of its new Xbox audio products. However, one Twitter user pointed out that the image in B&O's post resembled its $85,000 Beolab 90 speaker system.

That said, it's possible that B&O could release a Series X specific speaker or perhaps gaming headsets that mirror its design. Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console is slated for a Holiday 2020 release date.