Back to school deals: 7 best 12th Gen Intel laptop deals

If you're shopping around for a new PC, chances are you're considering the latest 12th Gen Intel laptops. Following their early 2022 debut, these powerful machines are now seeing significant price cuts.

Thanks to ongoing back to school sales, laptops powered by Intel's new 12th Gen Intel CPUs are cheaper than ever. College student or not, if you're due for an upgrade, you don't want to miss these savings.

Outside of the holiday season, now is one of the best times to buy a laptop. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart currently offer 12th Gen Intel laptop deals. PC makers Dell, HP and Lenovo offer excellent discounts on their newest 12th Gen Intel laptops.

So if you're looking for a price break on a 12th Gen Intel laptop for college, work or gaming, you're in luck. We've done the leg work for you and found the best laptop deals to fit your budget,

Here are the best 12th Gen Intel laptop deals under $1,000 at several retailers.

7 best 12th Gen Intel laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro: was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the lightweight and powerful Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. It has a rated battery life of 21 hours so you spend less time charging and more time getting things done. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch Laptop: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $300 on the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1. Great for school or work, it's powerful, secure, durable and versatile. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 2.1-GHz EVO platform 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and. For storing your important files, it sports a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop w/ Wireless Mouse Bundle: was $1,179 now $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $180 on the new Dell XPS 13 with Mobile Wireless Mouse Bundle. Our top pick for best overall just got better with performance upgrades and a design overall. This particular model packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) 500 nits display, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at checkout to drop it down to $949 ($200 off).

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16-inch GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop: $999 $799 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Windows 11-Home powered HP Victus 16. Although it's specifically built for gaming, it's a great option for if you want a big screen laptop for work and play. It features a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) MSI Prestige 14 Evo: was $1,169 now $899 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $270 on the MSI Prestige 14 Evo 12th Gen Intel laptop — its biggest discount yet. The laptop on sale has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.6-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. It's rare to see this configuration priced this low which makes it an exceptional value.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in1: was $1,049, now $799 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the covertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 12th Gen Intel laptop at Walmart. For less than $800 you're getting a powerful configuration laptop that rivals pricier 2-in-1s. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. By comparison, it's $20 cheaper than Lenovo's current direct price (opens in new tab).