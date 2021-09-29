Back 4 Blood PC requirements: Here are the recommend specs

We went hands-on with Back 4 Blood a couple of months ago. But with a few weeks left before the October 12 launch, we finally have the required PC specs to run the cooperative zombie shooter.

Turtle Rock Studios released both the minimum and recommended specs via the @Back4Blood Twitter account today.

Back 4 Blood PC requirements

The good news is that if you aren't one of the lucky souls that managed to purchase a new GPU in the last year then you should still be just fine to run Back 4 Blood.

The minimum requirements for the game are an Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4GHz), 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI or Radeon RX 570, DX12 and at least 40GB of HDD space.

For a more optimal experience, you should be using an Intel Core i5-8400 (2.8GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X (3.6GHz), 12GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590, DX12 and at least 40GB of SSD space.

While it would certainly be nice to have an RTX 30 Series GPU, Back 4 Blood won't be the game to force you to upgrade your desktop or gaming laptop. And of course, if you aren't a PC gamer, I'm not sure why you read this article, but Back 4 Blood will be launching simultaneously on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S