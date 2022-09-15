Asus TUF RTX 3050 gaming laptop just hit $799 — lowest price ever!

The Asus TUF Gaming F17 is one of the best 17-inch gaming laptops around. If you're bargain hunting for a powerful, big screen laptop, here's a deal for you.

Right now, the RTX 3050 Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX706 is on sale for $799 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. Typically, it costs $899, so that's $100 off and marks a new price low for this TUF Gaming configuration. It also undercuts Best Buy's current price (opens in new tab) for the same laptop by $43.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen among today's end of summer sales.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX706: $999 $799 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Asus TUF Gaming laptops boast military grade ruggedness, powerful performance and long battery life. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

In our Asus TUF Gaming review, we praise its tactile keyboard with numpad and stellar performance. It endured 7 hours and 35 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test of constant web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. That's pretty impressive for a gaming laptop.

The Asus TUF Gaming series notebook beat the category average for gaming laptops in overall performance tests. Our review unit had a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and provide solid gaming power with its 11th Gen Intel CPU.

With a weight of 5.7 pounds and 1.0-inch thin, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is more portable than its 17-inch competitors. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 0.8 inches thin) Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).

At just under $800, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is a tremendous value for the price.