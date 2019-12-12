Asus' 17-inch gaming laptop is now $150 cheaper

Asus makes some of the industry's best gaming laptops and its reliable TUF series machines are no exception. So if you're in the market for a cheap gaming laptop under $1,000, here's an excellent deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus TUF FX505DY 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop for $648.99 at Amazon. Normally, this laptop retails for $800, so that's $151 off and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this holiday season.

Asus TUF FX505DY 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $799.99 now $648.99 @ Amazon

It packs a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display and is powered by a 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Under the hood you'll find a 512GB SSD and a Radeon RX560X GPU, which offers ample storage and graphics muscle, respectively,

Although we didn't review this particular Asus gaming laptop, in our Asus TUF FX504 review, we found its affordable price point, gaming performance, and solid audio most impressive.

The Asus TUF FX505DY and TUF FX504 are from the same series so design-wise, they look nearly identical. What sets them apart (phyiscally) is the reflective Asus logo on TUF FX505's lid. Both models fall in the budget gaming laptop category, however, they're renown for delivering solid performance and sound.

With its Ryzen 5 processor and RX560X GPU power, the Asus TUF FX505Dy is sure to handle even the most demanding gaming applications without a hitch.