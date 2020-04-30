Assassin's Creed Valhalla official trailer: How to watch

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the official name of the next Assassin's Creed game. After yesterday's long Twitch stream of artist BossLogic revealing the setting of the next Assassin's Creed game, we also got a date for the official trailer.

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer is dropping today, April 30, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 5pm CEST. And you can find the trailer on Ubisoft's YouTube channel, or on this very page down below.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla official trailer

Given the title of the video, "Cinematic World Premiere," we don't expect to see much gameplay, but we will finally see what the story is going to be like. I haven't paid much attention to the Assassin's Creed games since Assassin's Creed: Unity. However, Odyssey definitely piqued my interest, and this game is about Vikings, which is badass, so I might just have to play it.

If you're interested in watching BossLogic work their magic in yesterday's 8 hour-long Photoshop stream, then you can watch their process down below:

Since Assassin's Creed Odyssey launched in October 2018, we imagine Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch around the same time this year. It's likely to release closer to the launch of the next-gen consoles, similar to how Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag launched on both the Xbox 360/PS3 and Xbox One/PS4 back in 2013.

What really sold me on Black Flag were the ships, and it looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla also has some ships, so I might just roll with it.