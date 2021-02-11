Apple's AirPods Pro buds are $180 right now — act fast!

If you were hoping for a price drop on the coveted AirPods Pro, you'll love this deal. Just in time for Valentine's Day, these excellent wireless earbuds are down to an excellent price.

Walmart currently has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $179.98. That's $69 off their $249 retail price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro. It's also one of the best Apple deals available right now. Amazon has them on backorder for the same price.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179.98 @ Walmart

Now $69 off in time for Valentine's Day, the Apple AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice for best wireless earbuds to buy. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. Amazon has them on backorder for the same price. View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. Apple's best-selling earbuds feature water-and-sweat resistance, hands-free Siri, and transparency mode. Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

As we note in our AirPods Pro review, these earbuds pair instantly with Apple devices and deliver clear, balanced sound. They also offer decent noise cancellation for audio playback and calls. We gave the AirPods Pro a rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and the Editor's Choice award co-sign.

By design, the AirPods Pro have a larger housing than the standard AirPods. Their thoughtfully engineered ergonomic shape provides an extremely comfortable, secure fit. In real-world testing, the Apple H1 chip-driven AirPods Pro earbuds paired seamlessly with our device. You simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

Overall, the AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in just about every way. They're a solid choice if you want earbuds for listening to music, watching movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or MacBook.

Like most Apple deals, this one won't last long, so be quick to scoop them up for a stellar price.