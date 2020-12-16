Apple Watch SE hits new low price in epic holiday deal

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It's also the more affordable sibling of the Apple Watch 6.

For a limited time, the base model Apple Watch SE is on sale for $249 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch and one of the best Apple deals available right now.

Apple Watch SE deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): was $309 now $246 @ Amazon

Now $59 off, the Apple Watch SE is Apple's latest mid-tier smartwatch. It boasts the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. The 40mm Apple Watch SEis on sale for the same price ($29 off).

The Apple Watch SE is one of the mobile tech industry's best wearables.

It's powered by the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5. Over the Apple Watch 3, the Watch SE's display is 30% brighter and it supports emergency calling, and fall detection, and noise monitoring. Rounding out the Apple Watch SE's specs is 50-meter water resistance, a built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter.

Although we didn't test this smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series is praised for its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functionality. The watch's seamless Apple device connectivity and MacBook unlocking capabilities make it the best smartwatch for most Apple users.

Now at its lowest price ever, the Apple Watch SE is a no brainer if you're looking for an affordable smartwatch.