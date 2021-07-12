Apple could leave the UK market — Here’s why

Apple is threatening to leave the UK market as it faces potential patent fees of around $7 billion to Optis Cellular.

In a stunning statement, Apple lawyer Marie Demetriou said, "I am not sure that is right. Apple's position is it should indeed be able to reflect on the terms and decide whether commercially it is right to accept them or to leave the UK market. There may be terms that are set by the court which are just commercially unacceptable."

She was responding to statements made by Mr. Justice Meade, the Chancellor of the High Court and judge in charge of Intellectual Properties in the UK, "There is no evidence Apple is really going to say no [to paying the rate set by the judge], is there? There is no evidence it is even remotely possible Apple will leave the UK market?"

Apple is currently facing a $7 billion legal battle against Optis Cellular Technology, which is suing Apple for patent infringement because the Cupertino giant refused to pay a licensing fee worth billions for using standardized smartphone technology.

A judge ruled a month ago that Apple had infringed two Optis patents that help iPhones connect to 3G and 4G networks.

Optis legal rep Kathleen Fox Murphy stated, " Everyone thinks about Apple as the market leader in smartphones, but Apple has to buy in most of the technology in an iPhone."

Is Apple's threat to leave the UK market real? It could simply be a legal strategy, a game of chicken to see if Optis and the UK courts will budge on the $7 billion price tag. A trial in 2022 will determine how much Apple must pay Optis to settle this suit.

Last year, the UK Supreme Court ruled that UK courts can set the price Apple should pay for each of its patents worldwide, even though the court is only dealing with infringement cases in the UK.

There is another court case in the UK with a focus on whether Apple takes part in a legally binding pledge to abide by the payout rate it could face once the 2022 trial is decided. Can Apple or any tech giant be forced by a government to pay off patent claims? Can Apple close up shop and say and leave its UK consumers starved of ita products? We will find out next year.

Via 9To5Mac and This is Money.