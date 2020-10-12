Another Xbox Series X|S, PS5 pre-order launch is on the way

On your marks gamers! Another round of Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 pre-orders is on the horizon. So if you lost the battle for first dibs on any of these next-gen game consoles, here’s your second chance.

Beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 2pm ET/11am PT, you can preorder the Microsoft Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 from antonline. The e-tailer will offer bundle options which includes gaming accessories and subscription services.

For example, you can pre-order the premium Series X 1TB SSD Console Bundle for $699.97. This bundle includes an Xbox One Series X console, an Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller and 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Slated for a November 10 release date, the Xbox Series X is the smallest and most powerful Xbox gaming console to date. It packs 12 Teraflops of power, Hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, true 4K gaming, up to 120 fps, and a 1TB custom SSD.

If the PlayStation platform is more your bag, antonline offers a range of PS5 pre-order bundles priced from $559.95 to $779.95. The premium PS5 bundle includes a standard PS5 console, DuelSense wireless controller and 3 games: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, Demon’s Souls, and Destruction AllStars.

Due to arrive on November 12, the Sony PS5 features is a worthy successor to the PS4. It features fast loading, a speedy SSD, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology.

“Customers have been patiently waiting for more inventory to be released, and the wait is now over. Gamers are now able to get their chance at another pre-order window and the long awaited next-generation consoles from PlayStation and Xbox,” Chief Merchandising Officer at antonline, Cat Comerford said in an email to LaptopMag.

We recommend you visit antonline to decide which system bundle you want before pre-orders open.

