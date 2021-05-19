Android 12 beta is available: How to download it now

While we have seen glimpses of Android 12 here and there. It was officially announced during the Google I/O 2021 keynote today along with the availability of the first public beta.

Currently, you will only be eligible to download the Android 12 beta if you have a Pixel device, Pixel 3 or later to be specific. However, support for more brands is coming including Asus, IQOO, Lenovo, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiamoi and ZTE.

OnePlus already has the Android 12 beta available to download for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but it is not compatible with devices in the U.S.

To get the Android 12 beta on your Pixel device, you simply need to go to the Android beta website while signed in to your Google Account and enroll in the Android beta program. At that point, it will display your eligible devices and you just need to click on the "Opt in" button.

(Image credit: Google)

On your Pixel, you will need to navigate to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you successfully enrolled in the Android 12 beta program, it will show an available system update. You just need to tap the "Download and Install" button at the bottom-right corner. After the update is done downloading and installing, you need to click the "Reboot Now" button and that that's it, you're running the Android 12 beta.

As this is the first public beta it would be advisable not to put this on your primary phone unless you are comfortable with some instability and risk with that device.