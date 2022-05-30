Epic Memorial Day deal: Save $100 on this 34 inch LG UltraWide curved monitor

LG Ultrawide curved monitors instantly maximize productivity and entertainment. So if you're in the market for a new immersive monitor for your setup, this epic Memorial Day deal is right up your alley.

Amazon currently offers the 34 inch LG 34WP65C-B Ultrawide Curved Monitor for $399 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off its $499 and just $3 shy of its all time low price. This is one of the best Memorial Day deals available at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) LG 34WP65C-B 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the LG 34WP65C-B is one of the best curved gaming monitors for the money. This 34-inch (3440 x 1440) VA curved display has a 3-sided nearly borderless design and 21:9 aspect ratio. Its sRGB 99% color gamut with HDR10 produces realistic visuals with accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail.

Although we didn't review this monitor, glowing LG 34WP65C-B reviews at Amazon rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners praise its massive screen real estate and wide 21:9 screen ratio. Since it lets you launch multiple windows and apps at once, it's ideal for getting things done. What's more, Dynamic Action Sync minimizes input lag and upgrades performance for a pro-level, real-time gaming experience.

In a nutshell, this 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor is the display to get if you want to achieve pro-level productivity and gaming.