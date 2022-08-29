Amazon Android Days sale — lowest back to school prices on Google-powered gadgets

Amazon's Android Days sale offers limited time back to school savings on Google-powered devices. For a limited time, pick up an Android tablet, phone or Chromebook for a stellar price.

For today only, you can get the Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook for just $299 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, it retails for $429, so you're saving $130 — its biggest discount yet. This is one the best cheap Chromebook deals out there right now.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop for good reason. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen for comfortable viewing, even in direct sunlight. It houses a 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno graphics and 64GB of storage. For your connectivity needs, the IdeaPad Duet 5 supplies you with USB Type-C ports.

As per our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we love its bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. Battery-wise, the IdeaPad Duet 5 endured 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

If you're looking for an affordable Surface-like device for school, you can't go wring with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook.

