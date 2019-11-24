Amazing iPad Black Friday deal: 10.2-inch iPad just hit lowest price ever

If you're shopping for a new iPad this Black Friday, then we've just found the deal for you. Amazon is selling the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $279, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

This is one of the best Black Friday iPad deals yet, and the $50 savings apply to all configurations: Wi-Fi only and cellular models with 32GB and 128GB of storage.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $279

The least expensive iPad now costs less than ever before. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.

View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $379 now $429

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $379 after a $49 discount. Again, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far on a tablet that rarely goes on sale. View Deal

Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $409

Don't want to be tethered to your home Wi-Fi all the time? Spend a bit more on the cellular version of the iPad, which lets you browse the web using an LTE connection.View Deal

Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $509

With loads of storage and the ability to connect to the internet using cellular, this is the most capable iPad model on the market. If you're going to use the tablet for travel, we recommend this one. View Deal

It may be Apple's least expensive tablet, but the 10.2-inch iPad is a capable device. In our iPad review, we praised the slate for its long battery life, large, bright display, and keyboard support.

The iPad is the best option for people who want an Apple tablet but don't need the fastest performance. Not that the 10.2-inch iPad is a slouch in that department; You won't have any problems using the table for everyday tasks, like streaming videos, browsing the web or checking social media.

We're not sure how long this sale will remain available, so you might need to act fast. If you're in the market for any other gadgets this holiday season, see our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubs.