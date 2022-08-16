Alienware's brand new monitors introduce a killer new feature — why has no one else done this?

Alienware has just announced its memorably named AW2523HF and AW2723DF gaming monitors, which pack one simple feature: a slide-out hook for your headphones.

Sure, I’ll talk about the lightning fast refresh rates, the HDR10 support, and IPS nano color technology, but let’s be honest — the hanger integrated into the side is such a simple game changer that you’re left wondering why no other company has managed to pull this off.

Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor (AW2523HF) — faster refresh rate, smaller package

(Image credit: Dell)

In many ways, this is a pretty direct update to the AW2521H, sporting a 25-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate (on DisplayPort 1.4) and 1080p picture on an edge-lit IPS panel. But there are some other welcome additions (beyond the hook), which many will love.

First off, there is AMD FreeSync and general adaptive sync support, beyond the G-Sync certification of old. Second, the OSD layout has been revamped to quickly switch between gaming modes (based on what genre you play), creativity and a blue light-reducing mode — rather than having to tinker every time to make the most of that 99% sRGB color gamut for any photo or video work.

Finally, Alienware has cut back on the RGB in the stand, which is one of the company’s cost-cutting measures that shaves £200 off the price.

Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor (AW2723DF) — the QHD big boy

(Image credit: Dell)

This monitor tells a similar story to the above: a cheaper alternative to the similarly-specced AW2721D, but with stripped back AlienFX lighting instead.

With a 1440p resolution that is unique to this larger 27-inch display and a bumped up peak brightness to 600-nits for DisplayHDR 600 support, this also features AMD FreeSync with support up to the panel’s max of 280Hz on DP 1.4.

You’ll also get the same updated OSD layout, which gives you a Console mode to get your PS5 and Xbox Series X running at their absolute smoothest, along with the same two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the bottom with downstream, and a further USB 3.2 Gen 1 on the back with upstream.

Outlook

On the face of it, these are pretty typical esports gaming monitors, with spec sheets that don’t differ too much from other options in Alienware’s panel lineup.

But the slide out hook is a stroke of genius. Sure, you could buy a third party hanger that sticks on the side of your screen, or there are some other monitors that integrate a headphone storage system into the stand, but none come as close to these in terms of usability and convenience.

You can pick up the AW2523HF for $449/£399 from September 7, while the AW2723DF will be available from October 6 for $649/£519.