AirPods Pro Labor Day sale just took $70 off

Apple's fantastic AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale at several retailers for Labor Day. So before you celebrate the long weekend, here's a deal you might find interest in.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $179 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off as they normally sell for $249. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for the AirPods Pro this year. It's also one of the best headphone deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $70 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. And if you plan on picking up the new iPhone 14, they're a must have Apple accessory. 14 They feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the included MagSafe Charging Case.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Surpassing the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are great for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

So if you're in the market for some new true wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro.

For more deals like this, check out our Labor Day sales 2022 for the best end of summer discounts.