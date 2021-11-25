The latest AirPods Pro are at all-time low — this Black Friday deal will not be around for long

Finding good Black Friday deals on the latest Apple tech is kind of like finding Mrs Brown’s Boys funny: virtually impossible. That’s what makes this deal on the company’s latest earbuds so jaw-dropping.

The newest AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging has just dropped to £185 after a massive £54 price cut over at Amazon , Very and John Lewis .

AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deals

New AirPods Pro: was £235 now £185 @ Amazon New AirPods Pro: was £235 now £185 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £54 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are easily some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds in the market — sporting impressively detailed and warm sound production, up to 24 hours of battery life and water-and-sweat resistance.

While we haven’t gone hands on with this second generation yet, the only real difference between these and the first generation is a MagSafe charging case, so pretty much all of our Editor’s Choice award-winning AirPods Pro review still stands true.

From personal experience, beyond the great sound quality, astounding call quality and comfortable fit, the best part for me has been the simulated multi-point bluetooth connectivity between my devices. Managing to flick between my iPhone and MacBook has been a lifesaver for conference calls with the team.