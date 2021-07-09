AirPods Max deal knocks $71 off Apple's flagship headphones

Apple's AirPods Max headphones hit a new price low on Amazon. So if you want to flex with Apple's latest ear cans this summer, listen up.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Max for $477. Usually, these luxury headphones fetch $549, so that's $71 in savings. This marks a new record low price for the AirPods Max and one of the best Apple deals we've seen all week.

By comparison, it's $12 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $477 @ Amazon

Currently $71 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max have never been cheaper. Apple's latest headphones feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Max are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors. In terms of sound, the AirPods Max deliver an immersive listening experience.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancellation. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice awards.

In one test, we streamed Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) and his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides. That's thanks to the AirPods Max's spatial audio technology which creates the illusion of 360-degree sound.

Aesthetically, the AirPods Max are premium and chic — the epitome of luxury. Weighing in at 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

Despite their weight, AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable to wear. Our reviewer wore them for nearly 10 hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep your ears cozy and dry.

If you prioritize style, great sound, noise isolation and comfort, the AirPods Max are worth the splurge.