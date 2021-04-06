Adobe Premiere Pro public beta now available for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M1

Adobe released a native Apple Silicon public beta of Premiere Pro into the wild. The company had previously released a limited native M1 version of Premiere Pro back in December of 2020.

In a blog post, the team from Adobe stated, "Since Premiere Pro is built on a large codebase with support for a wide range of media and workflows. We will implement native support for Apple M1 in phases, and some parts have not been ported yet."

The blog further states," this phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components."

Adobe says it believes the average editor will not notice any major differences from the Intel version, with the exception that there isn't a native version of After Effects for the M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air yet.

Adobe states that "the first public Beta includes all the core editing functions and workflows like color, graphics, and audio, as well as features like Productions, and multi-cam. We prioritized support for the most widely used codecs, like H.264, HEVC, and Pro-Res."

Adobe is still in the process of updating its applications to work natively with the new M1 chips. While a full version of Adobe's Lightroom launched in December of 2020, its other apps have been developing at a slower pace, with a beta version of Photoshop for Apple Silicon released last month.