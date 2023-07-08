Act fast! The Dell Inspiron 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU is only $549 for a limited time

This year's Dell Black Friday in July sale summer blowout sale technically starts July 10. Like many retailers, Dell offers early tempting deals to direct your attention away from Amazon Prime Day.

From now through July 8, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 with 12th Gen Intel Core CPU for just $549. That's $250 off its former price of $549 and the lowest price ever for this configuration Dell laptop. Even better, apply coupon "ARMMPPS" at checkout and drop its price to $538 ($211 off).

If you don't want to wait, this is one of the best early Prime Day laptop deals you can get today.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: $749 $549 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 15 3520. It's one of the best laptops for college students and business pros. This machine packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD. Apply coupon "ARMMPPS" at checkout and drop its price to $538 ($211 off).

Dell's Inspiron 15 laptop is best for students and remote workers. This specific portable computer has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD. With this powerful hardware combination, you should have no issues or performance lag while multitasking.

We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews from Dell patrons rate it 4.1 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design.

Connectivity-wise the Dell Inspiron 15 affords you an ample array of ports. You get 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port, and 1 HDMI 1.4 port. There's also a built-in SD card slot as well as a M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi and Bluetooth card and M.2 2230/2280 SSD slot.

Now just $549, the Dell Inspiron is a steal of a deal and gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck.