Act fast! HP Envy x360 is just $899 in this epic Prime Day deal

Prime Day is where you'll get some of the best deals on everything from a toaster to an oven, but we're Laptop Mag, so check out these Prime Day laptop deals like the HP Envy x360 for less than $1000.

You can find the HP Envy x360 with a 13th Gen Core i7 for $899 @ Amazon. That's $300 off its $1,199 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. It's one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get.

HP Envy x360: $1,119 $899 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the HP Envy x360 with this awesome 2-in-1 laptop deal. This laptop packs a 15-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

With a 2-in-1 laptop, you can use its versatility for drawing, watching, or surfing the web. Measuring 14.1 x 9.01 x 0.73 inches and weighing 3.88 pounds, this versatile HP Envy x360 easily slips into your backpack for easy travel.

This Envy x360 comes with 2 USB-Type A ports, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a combo audio jack.

Another cool feature is that the Envy x360 comes with a 5MP IR webcam, so that means it works with Windows Hello (a security feature) and you'll look better than on your average 720p webcam.