Act fast! HP Envy x360 is just $899 in this epic Prime Day deal

By Rami Tabari
published

Nab this sleek 2-in-1 laptop for less than $900!

HP Envy x360 laptop
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Prime Day is where you'll get some of the best deals on everything from a toaster to an oven, but we're Laptop Mag, so check out these Prime Day laptop deals like the HP Envy x360 for less than $1000.

You can find the HP Envy x360 with a 13th Gen Core i7 for $899 @ Amazon. That's $300 off its $1,199 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. It's one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get. 

HP Envy x360: $1,119

HP Envy x360: $1,119 $899 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the HP Envy x360 with this awesome 2-in-1 laptop deal. This laptop packs a 15-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 laptops are some of the most premium and stylish laptops around, but this model also comes with a 15-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

With a 2-in-1 laptop, you can use its versatility for drawing, watching, or surfing the web. Measuring 14.1 x 9.01 x 0.73 inches and weighing 3.88 pounds, this versatile HP Envy x360 easily slips into your backpack for easy travel. 

This Envy x360 comes with 2 USB-Type A ports, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a combo audio jack.

Another cool feature is that the Envy x360 comes with a 5MP IR webcam, so that means it works with Windows Hello (a security feature) and you'll look better than on your average 720p webcam.

