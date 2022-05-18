Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 gives a convertible makeover to the premium laptop

Among the many updates from Acer today are a pair of new Chromebooks, including an update to the Spin 714 and the Chromebook Tab 510, an ultra-durable tablet.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 brings Intel 12th Gen processors and a convertible form factor to the already excellent 14-inch laptop that boasts a dockable stylus, a productivity-enhancing 16:10 display, and lighting-fast charging.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 leverages Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 platform to deliver a snappy tablet experience. Acer claims that it lasts up to 11 hours on a charge and offers an LTE option for users that want to make sure they always have a connection whether you are using the tablet for work or play.

Here's a closer look at Acer's updated Chromebooks that will be coming later this year.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has enjoyed the top spot on our best Chromebooks page for some time now, so we're eager to see if its slightly larger cousin can unseat it. The specs certainly bode well with powerful new 12th Gen Intel processors, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD. Acer claims it's a 20% performance boost over previous generations, which won't go to waste given the expanded capability of Chromebooks with features like Steam gaming, coding and video editing — all within the realm of possibility for the once web-bound operating system.

The 14-inch touchscreen features either a WQXGA (2560x1600) or WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, 100% of the sRGB color range and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for note-taking or sketching with the built-in stylus. The new 16:10 aspect ratio lends itself to both productivity and creative work with a little added screen real estate.

The Chromebook Spin 714 should also be an excellent option for users that are frequently video conferencing or chatting with a Full HD MIPI webcam for superior noise reduction and HDR capture. A dual-microphone array and a pair of top-firing DTS audio speakers with a smart amplifier round out the conferencing experience; the latter should make the Spin 714 a compelling option for watching videos as well.

At 3.1 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.71-inches, the Spin 714 is a decent option for remote workers, students or anyone that travels regularly to toss in their laptop bag without weighing them down. Business users may consider the Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 that uses Chrome OS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.

The Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in August for a starting price of $749; the Enterprise model bumps that up to a $1,099 initial price tag.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is a straightforward slate tablet running Chrome OS, which is still a rather rare creature. While it does include a built-in stylus and an optional Keyboard Folio Case that allows for usage as a 2-in-1, Acer is predominantly focusing on it as a durable tablet for work or play.

Acer boasts that the 10.1-inch tablet meets MIL-STD 810H standards and includes an impact-resistant chassis with shock-absorbing corner bumpers that allows it to survive drops of up to four feet without any ill effects. Whether you are bringing it on a work site or letting a child play with it, those are the kind of durability claims you want to hear.

Inside the Tab 510 relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, which recently impressed us in the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. This should yield solid performance, while also allowing for up to 11 hours on a single charge, according to Acer. If you need connectivity on the go, the optional 4G LTE radio will be a big bonus.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is coming in July at a starting price of $399.