Acer Swift 3 OLED drops to $999 for the first time this year

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is everything you could ever want in a laptop. It's fast, powerful, portable and has an immersive 2.8K OLED display.

Amazon currently offers the Acer Swift 3 OLED for $999 (opens in new tab). Traditionally priced at $1,199, it's discounted by $200. This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop since the holidays. If you want to upgrade your daily driver for the spring, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the Acer Swift 3 OLED for the same price.

Acer's Swift 3 OLED lives up its name at just 3.1 pounds light and 0.7-inches thin. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED display at 400 nits, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 OLED delivers quick and responsive multi-tasking for other processor-intensive tasks.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the new Acer Swift 5 with 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU for $1,199 (opens in new tab) ($350 off).

While we didn't get our hands on the Acer Swift 3 OLED, we reviewed its predecessor. In our 11th Gen Intel Acer Swift 3 review, we praise its speedy performance and lightweight, subtle design. In Geekbench 5.4 benchmark tests, the Acer Swift 3 notched a score of 6,205. This beats the ultra-portable laptop average score of 5,342.

We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its previous-gen sibling. Its 12th Gen Intel CPU should have no issue breezing through emails, creating documents and binge-watching on Netflix or Peacock.

For connecting peripherals, the Acer Swift 3 OLED affords you an ample array of ports. You get 2 x USB Type-C ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Simply put, the Acer Swift 3 OLED is a wise choice if you're looking for a workhorse with a stunning display. Especially at this tempting price.