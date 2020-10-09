Acer Nitro 27-inch, 1440p at 144Hz gaming monitor is $150 off before Prime Day

Just before Amazon Prime Day, one of the best Prime Day monitor deals is here with the Acer Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor getting a $150 price drop, which is a good deal given the specs.

Right now, you can get the Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch gaming monitor on sale for $299 at Amazon. If you're boasting an Nvidia GPU, this monitor will be perfect for you, as it features Nvidia G-Sync, which is a display technology that reduces screen tearing.

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

This 27-inch monitor features a 2560 x 1440 resolution with a 1-millisecond response time. It's also certified for HDR400 and covers 130% of the sRGB color gamut and 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. The Delta-E is also below 2, which means the colors will be decently accurate.

The monitor comes packed with two 2-watt speakers, one DisplayPort, two HDMI 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports. In the box, you'll find an HDMI and USB cable, but no DisplayPort cable.

The monitor comes in at 24.2 x 9.2 x 20.5 inches, so be sure it's small or big enough to fit your space. Additionally, it weighs 10.82 pounds, which will only matter for a minute when you're taking it out of the box and setting it up.

