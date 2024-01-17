Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 LIVE: Join the countdown to the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra reveal
Get up to speed with everything to expect at today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, live with Laptop Mag!
Hello and welcome to Laptop Mag's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog! Today's the day the South Korean tech giants take to the stage to officially unveil the all new Galaxy S24 lineup, including the hotly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Stick with us throughout the day as we run through what you can expect to see at todays show, with further coverage to follow afterward.
Samsung's Galaxy S-series has been one of the world's most popular smartphone choices for many a year now, and is often seen as the flagship device for the Android platform. With a strong showing in the Galaxy S23 Ultra to follow up on, and stiff competition from the iPhone 15 Pro and Google's Pixel 8, we're expecting Samsung to defend its accolades by revealing its most powerful, versatile, and competitive phone to date.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Today is the big day for Galaxy and Android fans looking for their first dose of Samsung's mighty flagship hardware in 2024. It's highly likely that the brand's main and only focus of today's showcase will be of its latest smartphone lineup, and that's alright by us — especially after learning what to expect so far from reputable sources and tech tipsters around the internet.
So to kick things off, let's go over what we know so far about the smartphones set to be included in today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked announcements.