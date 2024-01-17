Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 LIVE: Join the countdown to the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra reveal

Hello and welcome to Laptop Mag's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog! Today's the day the South Korean tech giants take to the stage to officially unveil the all new Galaxy S24 lineup, including the hotly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Stick with us throughout the day as we run through what you can expect to see at todays show, with further coverage to follow afterward.

Samsung's Galaxy S-series has been one of the world's most popular smartphone choices for many a year now, and is often seen as the flagship device for the Android platform. With a strong showing in the Galaxy S23 Ultra to follow up on, and stiff competition from the iPhone 15 Pro and Google's Pixel 8, we're expecting Samsung to defend its accolades by revealing its most powerful, versatile, and competitive phone to date.