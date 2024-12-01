Dell and Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $1,000 on XPS, Latitude, and Precision laptops

Cyber Monday deals are here, with massive discounts on laptops from Dell and Alienware, along with deep savings on a wide variety of monitors, accessories, and more.

I'm tracking these deals live during Cyber Monday and beyond to make sure you don't miss any of the best deals.

Right now, save up to $700 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS laptops and up to $1,000 on select Alienware and Dell gaming machines. Dell's best business notebooks and workstations are also up to $1,210 off.

One featured deal drops the new Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop to as low as $299. If you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop for school or remote work, the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent value.

So, if you're due for a new laptop, monitor, or holiday shopping, don't miss Dell's Cyber Monday deals. Many of Dell's deals are limited in quantity and selling fast, so don't hesitate, as these deals sell out quickly this time of year. Here are my recommended Dell deals, including laptops we’ve tested and rated.

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 : was $599 now $449 at Dell During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.

Copilot+ PC Dell XPS 13 (Qualcomm): was $1,199 now $899 at Dell Save $300 on this Dell XPS 13 configuration, gaining you a quality notepad powered by the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This laptop scored an impressive four-out-of-five stars in our review back in July, particularly wowing us with its strong performance and epic 19+ hours of battery life! Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, 30-120HzHz, 500-nit) non-touch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 13 OLED (Intel, 2024): was $1,999 now $1,399 at Dell Dell XPS 13 OLED laptops are up to $600 off during Dell's Cyber Monday sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell For a limited time, you can save $300 on the Dell XPS 14 (model 9440, just make sure to switch the operating system from Windows 11 Pro to Windows 11 Home in the configuration for the best price). The Dell XPS 14 9440 received high ratings across our brands. In our Dell XPS 14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous design, as well as its powerful overall and graphics performance. It also had a solid battery life of around 11 hours which is impressive. Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 16 : was $1,699 now $1,499 at Dell Save up to $600 on the Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) during Dell's Cyber Monday sale. Prices start from $1,499. Choose from several options with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 1TB of storage. Base Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Gaming laptops

Dell G16 RTX 4070: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $400 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Dell If you want a big screen and top-tier gaming performance, save $600 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dim display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,799 at Dell One of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals takes $600 off the Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 graphics Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4090: was $3,999 now $2,999 at Dell If you want a beastly gamer laptop, are a STEM major, or work with 3D rendering, here's a deal for you. Dell is knocking $1,000 off the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 graphics for Cyber Monday. Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard. Features: 18-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD, Alienware M Series keyboard with per-key RGB LED, dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3550: was $1,235 now $949 at Dell Save $286 on the Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Monitors

Dell 24 Monitor S2425H: was $119 now $99 at Dell You can save $20 on the Dell 24 Monitor S2425H. This no-frills monitor provides 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports, and dual integrated 5W speakers. Features: 23.8" 1920 x 1080 display, IPS, 100 Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time, blue light reduction, dual 5W speakers, 250 cd/m2, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 1.4)