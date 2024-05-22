The new Acemagic dual-screen laptop opens horizontally, and I can’t stop staring at it

Originally known for its little black box, Acemagic is now going dual-screen.

The Chinese-based PC maker that was called out for spyware earlier this year had already moved into traditional laptops, and now it's poised to step further away from its original form factor.

Acemagic will debut the X1 Dual-Screen Laptop at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 4. The technology exhibition, which will run from June 3 to June 7, includes keynotes from major computer manufacturers and a forum on Generative AI integration.

What makes the X1 Dual-Screen so compelling to so many is its multi-hinge design. The laptop has two screens positioned side-by-side, and underneath the primary display is a traditional keyboard.

(Image credit: Acemagic)

Acemagic X1: What we know so far

It looks a lot like a laptop with a portable monitor attached to the left side.

Acemagic will unveil the X1 Dual-Screen Laptop at Computex on June 4 at the Acemagic booth (#N1244) at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, No. 1.

Acemagic has only teased images of its X1 laptop via a rather dark minimalist render, but it does seem to include multiple hinges with the displays set side-by-side.

So, it looks a lot like a laptop with a portable monitor attached to the left side.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Videocardz reports that Acemagic has not disclosed the laptop's specs yet, as "this information is still under embargo."

Acemagic X1: What makes it so compelling

All of the other dual-screen laptop concepts and production models we‘ve seen so far have a second display in place of the keyboard or use foldable display screens.

While that design retains the basic clamshell design of a traditional single-display laptop, it does require an external keyboard.

Acemagic’s horizontal display design keeps the keyboard attached so you don’t have to carry extra accessories or type on the second display, rendering it functionally pointless.

While there are various attachments you can add to a laptop to give yourself a secondary or tertiary monitor, they're all rather clunky after-market additions. So if Acemagic manages to nail down the right hardware for the X1 Dual-Screen and get it into production, they could very well take the lead in the multi-display laptop space.

Obviously, it will depend on the specs and how well the X1 runs, but things look pretty good for Acemagic right now.