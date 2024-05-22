Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PCs are now up for preorder at Antonline

Microsoft's newly announced Surface Copilot+ PCs are now available for preorder at Antonline. Prices start from $999 each for the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 2-in-1.

The Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 bring huge upgrades and new features that usher in a new wave of AI-driven computing.

Microsoft tapped Qualcomm to configure its new Surface devices with Snapdragon X Series CPUs and Adreno graphics.

Compared to the previous-gen machines, the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 deliver response times and support advanced Copilot+ AI capabilities. Enjoy peace of mind and optimal productivity thanks to enhanced security and Recall, which helps you instantly find documents, emails, websites, and more.

If you opt for the flexibility of the Surface Pro 11, you can pair it with an optional Surface Pro keyboard and/or Surface Pen 2 starting from $139.

Whether you're a student, traveling professional, or creator looking for a new laptop or 2-in-1, Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11 are worth checking out.

Preorder Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Preorder 13.8" Surface Laptop 7 (X Plus/16GB/256GB): $999 @ antonline

Preorder 13.8" Surface Laptop 7 (X Plus/16GB/256GB): $999 @ antonline

You can now preorder the base model Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 starting from $999 at antonline. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Preorder 13.8' Surface Laptop 7 (X Plus/16GB/512GB): $1,199 @ antonline

Preorder 13.8' Surface Laptop 7 (X Plus/16GB/512GB): $1,199 @ antonline

Get double the storage and preorder the 512GB model Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $1,199. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Preorder 13.8" Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/512GB): $1,399 @ antonline

You can now preorder the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU from $1,399. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Preorder 13.8" Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/1TB): $1,599 @ antonline

You can now preorder the 1TB model Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU for $1.599. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Preorder 13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/32GB/1TB): $1,999 @ antonline

Preorder 13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/32GB/1TB): $1,999 @ antonline

You can now preorder the 1TB model Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU and 32GB of RAM. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Preorder 15" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/256GB): $1,299 @ antonline

You can now preorder the 256GB model 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU for $1,299. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Preorder 15" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/1TB): $1,699 @ antonline

Preorder 15" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/1TB): $1,699 @ antonline

You can now preorder the 1TB model 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU for $1,699. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Preorder Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Preorder Microsoft Surface Pro 11: $999 @ antonline

You can now preorder the base model Surface Pro 11 starting from $999 at antonline. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Preorder Microsoft Surface Pro 11: $1.999 @ antonline

You can now preorder the 512GB Surface Pro 11 model for $1,199 at antonline. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home