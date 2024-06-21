New Snapdragon X chips leak just as the first Copilot+ PCs arrive — should you wait?

Copilot+ PCs have finally hit the market, but before you buy one, there's something you should know.

Thanks to a recent screenshot from leaker Fahad (via VideoCardz.com), we know that Qualcomm might be releasing up to 10 unique chip variants in its Snapdragon X Series. This screenshot, shown below, reveals multiple unannounced Snapdragon X SKUs in Qualcomm Adreno GPU driver files.

(Image credit: Qualcomm/Fahad)

Prior to seeing this screenshot, we were only aware of five unique Snapdragon X Series SKUs, four premium Snapdragon X Elite chip variants (denoted by the X1E identifier) and one budget-friendly Snapdragon X Plus (X1P) chip.

X1E-00-1DE

X1E-84-100

X1E-80-100

X1E-78-100

X1P-64-100

If this leak has merit, we can potentially expect 5 new SKUs. There could be one slightly less powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip (X1E-76-100) and four less powerful (and possibly cheaper) Snapdragon X Plus chips (X1P-62-100, X1P-56-100, X1P-40-100, and X1P-42-100).

With rumored chip variants on the horizon, is it worth waiting to buy your Copilot+ PC? Probably not — here's why.

Should you wait for new Snapdragon X variants to upgrade to a Copilot+ PC?

If you're after the performance power that Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon X Elite chips promise, there's no need to wait. The only rumored X Elite chip that could release in the future will be less powerful than the existing variants.

Many Copilot+ PCs you can buy right now come equipped with Qualcomm's mid-tier X1E-78-100 Snapdragon X Elite chip, but if you're looking for top-tier power, check out the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with a X1E-80-100 or X1E-84-100 Snapdragon X Elite variant. Just be aware that Samsung's Copilot+ PC may not natively run a few popular programs immediately.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs available now are surprisingly affordable, but laptops equipped with Qualcomm's more affordable, less powerful Snapdragon X Plus should be even cheaper.

If you're looking to upgrade to a Copilot+ PC on a budget, it might be worth waiting to see if Qualcomm officially announces more Snapdragon X Plus variants later this year.

There's no estimated date Qualcomm may announce a few or all of these leaked variants, but back-to-school season in July and August seems like the perfect time to announce more budget-friendly Copilot+ PCs for students and teachers.