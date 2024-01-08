CES 2024: Affordable OLED abounds in Lenovo's updated IdeaPad lineup

Ahead of CES 2024, Lenovo is announcing five new IdeaPad laptops, all of which boast a better user experience thanks to the Lenovo AI Engine that's built into every IdeaPad now. Additionally, these new laptops will take advantage of Lenovo's Smart Power feature that boosts performance and battery life, as well as the Smart Wireless feature that improves Wi-Fi strength and minimizes lag.

Among the new laptops, you'll find the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 and the IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1, both of which are offered with a smaller 14-inch display or a larger 16-inch display. Then, there's the incredibly thin IdeaPad Slim 5i, the first 15.3-inch (16:10) display form factor in Lenovo's IdeaPad lineup. All laptops except for the Slim 5i can be decked out with a gorgeous OLED display.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i

The IdeaPad Slim 5i is an upgrade over Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3i in every way. Starting with the most important internal specs, the IdeaPad Slim 5i can feature up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage, and up to an Intel Core 7 150U or Core i7 13700H processor, depending on how you customize the configuration.

For the display, there are two sizes to choose from, 15 or 15.3 inches, but each display is equipped with the same features. The Slim 5i has a WUXGA (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB, and TÜV Low Blue Light Certification.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

During configuration, you can also customize whether the Slim 5i has an FHD camera with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. All IdeaPad Slim 5i models will be equipped with Windows 11, Intel Integrated Graphics, a dual microphone array, two 2W user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, and a 76Whr polymer battery.

There's an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader. This laptop has a light starting weight of 3.95 pounds, easily portable dimensions of 13.52 x 9.37 x 0.69 inches, and fun color options of Cloud Grey or Violet.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1

If a laptop/tablet combo is more your style, Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 might be better for you. With the IdeaPad 5i, you can get up to an Intel Core 7 150U processor, up to 16GB of LPRDDRX RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage, up to Bluetooth 5.2, and up to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. By default, you'll also get Windows 11, Intel Integrated Graphics, and a 57Whr battery.

There are two display sizes for the 5i 2-in-1: 14-inch or 16-inch. If you opt for the 16-inch display, you can choose between a 2K (2048 x 1280) OLED display (60Hz, 400 nits) or a WUXGA (1920 x 1080) IPS display (60Hz, 300 nits). The 14-inch IdeaPad 5i offers similar display options, letting users choose between a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED display (60Hz, 400 nits) and a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display (60Hz, 300 nits).

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Both laptops are equipped with two 2W user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card reader, an HDMI 1.4b port, and an audio jack. There's a FHD camera with a privacy shutter and a dual mic array on each 5i 2-in-1 model, though the 14-inch 5i 2-in-1 has an HD option for the mic array.

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 starts at 4.41 pounds, measures 14.01 x 10.04 x 0.77 inches, and only comes in one material option. The 14-inch model offers a Metal Cover version or a Plastic version, both of which start at 3.53 pounds and measure 12.32 x 8.94 x 0.74/0.76 inches, respectively. Both the 16-inch and 14-inch laptops come in Lenovo's Lunar Grey and Cosmic Blue color schemes.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1

In many ways, Lenovo's IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 is very similar to the 5i 2-in-1. You'll be able to choose between a 16-inch display and a 14-inch display, and each display comes with two options identical to the 5i 2-in-1 above.

You can go with the standard WUXGA (1920 x 1080) IPS display (60Hz, 300 nits) or upgrade to an OLED display (60Hz, 400 nits). The 16-inch IdeaPad 5's OLED display offers a slightly higher 2K resolution (2048 x 1280), whereas the 14-inch OLED display maxes at 1920 x 1200 pixels.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 features built-in AMD Radeon graphics and lets you choose up to an AMD Ryzen 8845HS processor, up to 16BG of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage. Each IdeaPad 5 features Windows 11, a 57Whr battery, an FHD camera with a privacy shutter, a dual microphone array (with an HD option on the 14-inch model), and up to Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Both laptops are also equipped with two 2W user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, an audio jack, an HDMI 1.4b port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one microSD card reader. Just like the 5i 2-in-1 above, you can get this laptop in Lunar Grey or Cosmic Blue color schemes.

Lenovo's 16-inch IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 starts at 4.41 pounds and measures 14.01 x 10.04 x 0.77 inches, whereas the 14-inch model starts at 3.53 pounds and measures 12.32 x 8.94 x 0.74 inches for the Metal Cover version. The 14-inch Plastic Cover version has the same starting weight and dimensions except for its 0.76-inch height.