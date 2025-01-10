The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i outshined the rest to become the Best Creator Laptop at CES 2025

It was love at first sight with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i this year at CES.

The near-bezel-less panel is achieved via a clever new design that gives the Slim 9i a 98% screen-to-body ratio, offering a window into your creative endeavors on screen. I can't wait for us to get this laptop in our labs to put all of Lenovo's claims to the test, but it is an undeniably gorgeous laptop. It could easily find its way among the best laptops for Photoshop or best laptops for video editing later this year.

Best Creator Laptop of CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Why it wins

This ultra slim laptop is 14" — despite the engineering challenges to make one, it really is the perfect size if you ask me — and boasts an OLED display. As Lenovo points out, the design of the webcam is a "world first," and it's quite the innovation. The webcam is under the display, giving more screen real estate. The bezel isn't literally “razor-thin” like Lenovo tells us, but it's quite thin and who can blame them for the hyperbole?

This ultra-thin laptop has an Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) 7 processor that powers Windows 11 with Copilot+. Based on previous testing, it's an AI laptop that should also boast incredible battery life. Lenovo says it’ll last 17 hours, but we’ll run it through the Laptop Mag battery test soon.

While it only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one can accept this reality because it's so thin and light (just 2.62 pounds). In hand, it feels as elegant and professional as any productivity laptop. And thankfully, it comes in a fabulous “tidal teal” color: It's downright blue-tiful.

Release and availability wrap-up

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is available for pre-order from Lenovo, starting at $1,759. Lenovo indicates that shipments will start on January 24.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product: Specifications CPU Intel Core™ Ultra 7 256V OS Windows 11 Home or Pro Storage 1TB PCIe M.2 Gen 4 Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8533 dual channel Ports 2 x USB-C® Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps) Weight 2.76 lbs.