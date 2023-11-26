Want a new laptop for under $100 for Cyber Monday? Here it is with $21 leftover

Cyber Monday is practically here and there is no shortage of deals on all kinds of tech, but if it's a laptop capable of web-browsing and watching content that you are in search of and you want to save as much money as possible, we have a deal for you.

The HP Chromebook 11 is just $79 at Newegg, you're not going to find a cheaper laptop for Cyber Monday. Set your expectations appropriately, this laptop is a good option for a secondary laptop or a first laptop for a child. However, if you're looking for an upgrade options and can stretch your budget a bit further the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for $269 at Best Buy comes with a larger 15.6-inch full HD display, an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU and 8GB of RAM. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars, so it's well worth the price bump if you want a laptop suitable for a broader variety of use cases.

But if affordability is your prime focus, get the HP Chromebook 11 while you still can.

Cyber Monday HP Chromebook 11 deal