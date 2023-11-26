Want a new laptop for under $100 for Cyber Monday? Here it is with $21 leftover
It's the cheapest Cyber Monday laptop deal around
Cyber Monday is practically here and there is no shortage of deals on all kinds of tech, but if it's a laptop capable of web-browsing and watching content that you are in search of and you want to save as much money as possible, we have a deal for you.
The HP Chromebook 11 is just $79 at Newegg, you're not going to find a cheaper laptop for Cyber Monday. Set your expectations appropriately, this laptop is a good option for a secondary laptop or a first laptop for a child. However, if you're looking for an upgrade options and can stretch your budget a bit further the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for $269 at Best Buy comes with a larger 15.6-inch full HD display, an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU and 8GB of RAM. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars, so it's well worth the price bump if you want a laptop suitable for a broader variety of use cases.
But if affordability is your prime focus, get the HP Chromebook 11 while you still can.
Cyber Monday HP Chromebook 11 deal
HP Chromebook 11:
$244 $79 @ Newegg
Overview: This Chromebook is the cheapest laptop available for Cyber Monday.
Features: 11-inch (1366 x 768) display, AMD A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, and 16GB of storage.
Release date: 2019
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any brand new laptop for Black Friday or Cyber Monday
Upgrade option: Acer Chromebook Plus 515 $269 @ Best Buy
Reviews: The HP Chromebook 11 G4 delivers a solid keyboard and good sound for a low price, but other systems have longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★
Buy if: You want the cheapest possible laptop. You like Chromebooks. You are web-browsing. You have simple needs and tasks to complete.
Don't buy if: You can't deal with load times. You want a Windows laptop. You care about your family enough to get them a better laptop than this.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
