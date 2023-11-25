3 of the best deals on video editing laptops this Black Friday
These are video editing laptops I've used and recommend
In my video editing experience, a powerful laptop is crucial for handling high-resolution footage, crafting intricate special effects, and ensuring a seamless editing experience. While basic video trimming can be accomplished on budget laptops, these devices typically lack the processing prowess, graphics capabilities, and high-resolution displays essential for professional-grade video editing. Furthermore, cheaper laptops often suffer from subpar battery life and sluggish rendering times, hindering the productivity of content creators who demand efficiency.
Whether you prefer a MacBook or a PC laptop, these three laptops are just a few examples of video editing machines I have used and can recommend. The best part is each is being discounted during Black Friday.
If you need more recommendations, check out our best video editing laptops page, or spend time on our Black Friday deals pages.
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,499 $1,799 @ Razer
The Razer Black 14 RTX 3080 Ti laptop gets a hefty $1,500 price cut in this deal. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Razer Gift Card to pick up some essential accessories for your new rig. The Razer Blade is ideal for competitive gamers, video editors, and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design.
MSI Creator M16 16: $1,599.99 $1,298.49 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the MSI Creator M16 16 laptop with a QHD (2560 x 1600) display. Featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, this is a fantastic option for any creator at any level.
