3 of the best deals on video editing laptops this Black Friday

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
These are video editing laptops I've used and recommend

Top 3 deals on these video editing content creator laptops this Black Friday
In my video editing experience, a powerful laptop is crucial for handling high-resolution footage, crafting intricate special effects, and ensuring a seamless editing experience. While basic video trimming can be accomplished on budget laptops, these devices typically lack the processing prowess, graphics capabilities, and high-resolution displays essential for professional-grade video editing. Furthermore, cheaper laptops often suffer from subpar battery life and sluggish rendering times, hindering the productivity of content creators who demand efficiency.

Whether you prefer a MacBook or a PC laptop, these three laptops are just a few examples of video editing machines I have used and can recommend. The best part is each is being discounted during Black Friday

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,499 $1,799 @ Razer

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,499 $1,799 @ Razer
The Razer Black 14 RTX 3080 Ti laptop gets a hefty $1,500 price cut in this deal. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Razer Gift Card to pick up some essential accessories for your new rig. The Razer Blade is ideal for competitive gamers, video editors, and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design.

MSI Creator M16 16: $1,599.99 $1,298.49

MSI Creator M16 16: $1,599.99 $1,298.49 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the MSI Creator M16 16 laptop with a QHD (‎2560 x 1600) display. Featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, this is a fantastic option for any creator at any level. 

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Black)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
2
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
3
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
4
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
$2,019
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
6
Surface Laptop Studio for...
Microsoft US
$1,619.99
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
7
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
8
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View Deal
HP Envy 16
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
9
HP 16" ENVY 16-h1010nr...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
$1,799.99
View Deal
Load more deals
