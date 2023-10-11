Save up to 43% off on HP laptops and monitors in Prime Day October deals

News
By Rami Tabari
published

These are some of the best deals you can find on HP laptops and monitors

HP deal
(Image credit: HP)

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day laptop deals. If you're looking for HP laptops and monitors, you've come to the right place.

Right now, you can get HP laptops and monitors for up to 43% off on Amazon.

HP 15-inch Laptop: $839

HP 15-inch Laptop: $839 $759 @Amazon
Get the HP 15-inch Laptop on sale. It comes with an Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics chip, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display.

View Deal
HP 17-inch Laptop: $729

HP 17-inch Laptop: $729 $595 @Amazon
Get the HP 17-inch Laptop on sale. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics chip, and a 17.3-inch 1600 x 900 display.

View Deal
HP 14-inch Laptop: $569

HP 14-inch Laptop: $569 $458 @Amazon
Get the HP 14-inch Laptop on sale. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, an AMD Radeon Graphics chip, and a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 display.

View Deal
HP Chromebook 14: $289

HP Chromebook 14: $289 $195 @Amazon
Get the HP Chromebook 14 on sale. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4120, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display.

View Deal
HP Pavilion Plus 14: $1299

HP Pavilion Plus 14: $1299 $1074 @Amazon
Get the HP Pavilion Plus 14 on sale. It comes with an Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display.

View Deal
HP 27h Full HD Monitor: $229

HP 27h Full HD Monitor: $229 $132 @Amazon
Get the HP 27h Full HD Monitor on sale. It's a 27-inch, 1920 x 1080 monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and features built-in dual speakers and 100mm height/tilt adjustment capability.

View Deal
HP Pavilion 22cwa Monitor: $134

HP Pavilion 22cwa Monitor: $134 $76 @Amazon
Get the HP Pavilion 22cwa Monitor on sale. It's a 22-inch, 1920 x 1080 monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate and features a 2.1 speaker solution with a down-firing subwoofer and 27-degree tilt adjustment capability.

View Deal
HP 24mh Monitor: $159

HP 24mh Monitor: $159 $119 @Amazon
Get the HP 24mh Monitor on sale. It's a 24-inch, 1920 x 1080 monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and features two built-in 2W speakers and 100m height and 28 degree tilt adjustment capability.

View Deal

Quite a few of these HP laptops and monitors fall on the budget range, but that also means that they don't have a whole lot to offer, so be cognizant of what it is you actually need out of laptop or monitor.

If you just need a screen without any particular specs, go for any one of those monitors, but if you're a video or photo editor, you're not going to find anything suitable on this list.

Same goes for those looking at laptops on this list. None of these laptops will handle intensive programs, but the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is your best bet if you want a pretty screen that's as sharp as it is pricey.

Manage your expectations and you'll be fine.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 445 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
3
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
4
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,800
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
5
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
6
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
$2,019
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
7
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
Our Review
8
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
9
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.