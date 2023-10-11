Save up to 43% off on HP laptops and monitors in Prime Day October deals

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day laptop deals. If you're looking for HP laptops and monitors, you've come to the right place.

Right now, you can get HP laptops and monitors for up to 43% off on Amazon.

HP 15-inch Laptop: $839 $759 @Amazon

Get the HP 15-inch Laptop on sale. It comes with an Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics chip, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display.

HP 17-inch Laptop: $729 $595 @Amazon

Get the HP 17-inch Laptop on sale. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics chip, and a 17.3-inch 1600 x 900 display.

HP 14-inch Laptop: $569 $458 @Amazon

Get the HP 14-inch Laptop on sale. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, an AMD Radeon Graphics chip, and a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 display.

HP Chromebook 14: $289 $195 @Amazon

Get the HP Chromebook 14 on sale. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4120, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display.

HP Pavilion Plus 14: $1299 $1074 @Amazon

Get the HP Pavilion Plus 14 on sale. It comes with an Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display.

HP 27h Full HD Monitor: $229 $132 @Amazon

Get the HP 27h Full HD Monitor on sale. It's a 27-inch, 1920 x 1080 monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and features built-in dual speakers and 100mm height/tilt adjustment capability.

HP Pavilion 22cwa Monitor: $134 $76 @Amazon

Get the HP Pavilion 22cwa Monitor on sale. It's a 22-inch, 1920 x 1080 monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate and features a 2.1 speaker solution with a down-firing subwoofer and 27-degree tilt adjustment capability.

HP 24mh Monitor: $159 $119 @Amazon

Get the HP 24mh Monitor on sale. It's a 24-inch, 1920 x 1080 monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and features two built-in 2W speakers and 100m height and 28 degree tilt adjustment capability.

Quite a few of these HP laptops and monitors fall on the budget range, but that also means that they don't have a whole lot to offer, so be cognizant of what it is you actually need out of laptop or monitor.

If you just need a screen without any particular specs, go for any one of those monitors, but if you're a video or photo editor, you're not going to find anything suitable on this list.

Same goes for those looking at laptops on this list. None of these laptops will handle intensive programs, but the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is your best bet if you want a pretty screen that's as sharp as it is pricey.

Manage your expectations and you'll be fine.