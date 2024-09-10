Most laptop designs are beyond boring, which makes the Asus Zenbook S 14 a visual feast

I often complain about boring laptop designs for giving us the same gray or silver clamshells, and most of the new laptops at IFA Berlin this year didn't break that mold. So it's easy for the Asus Zenbook S 14 and Zenbook S 16 to stand out in a sea of often unremarkable-looking clamshells.

Sure, Asus may only offer a "Scandinavian White" and dark "Zumaia Gray" colorway for its S 14 and S 16 laptops, but the stylized "Zenbook" design on the top cover does a lot to elevate what would otherwise be a very simple, minimalist ultralight laptop.

There's a nice matte sheen to the unique ceraluminum chassis that helps increase the stark contrast on the Zumaia Gray model, and it helps the Zenbook S 14 and S 16 effortlessly grab your attention.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: Asus Zenbook S14

(Image credit: Future)

Asus technically debuted the newly redesigned Zenbook S 14 and S 16 at Computex earlier this year. However, the new chassis is also being utilized for the models powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200V processors.

Still, I'm constantly struck by just how much I enjoy looking at the new ceraluminum chassis on the Zenbooks — a mysterious bonding of ceramic and aluminum compounds, that's as pleasant to the touch as it is to the eye.

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

While the Zenbook S design is the same across the Zenbook S 14 and the S 16, I find the 14-inch ultralight leans more heavily into what makes ultrathin-and-light laptops so popular.

While the Zenbook S 16 is only half an inch thick and weighs about 3.3 pounds, 16-inch laptops can be a bit of a beast to carry around. The 14-inch form factor is just that little bit smaller and more portable, and it makes the new Zenbook S design all the more eye-catching.

Some laptops just look and feel better on a 14-inch diagonal, and this is one of them. It's an exceptionally designed laptop, and, even though it won't stand out too much from the crowd in terms of color, its overall build and choice of materials outshine the similarly black or silver-clad offerings at this year's IFA Berlin and makes it a more than worthy winner of our Laptop Laurels award for best design.

Disclaimer Intel paid for travel and accommodations for IFA Berlin. The company did not see the contents of this article before publication.

