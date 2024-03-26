Apple's WWDC returns on June 10: What to expect and how to watch

Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference is confirmed for June 10 through 14, so get ready for a slew of announcements about iOS, macOS, visionOS, and more. Like last year's WWDC, all of this year's presentations will be online. There is also an in-person event, but anyone can watch for free.

Here's a quick peek at what announcements we could see from WWDC 2024 and how you can watch online.

WWDC 2024: Mainly software but what about "one more thing"?

The biggest announcement to expect from WWDC 2024 is iOS 18. This isn't just any iOS update, though. It's rumored to be one of the biggest in Apple's history, with a particular emphasis on AI.

It could include a much-needed refresh for Siri to update it with large language model technology, allowing it to perform at a level similar to ChatGPT. Rumors and leaks also hint that Apple is planning to integrate AI tech throughout iOS with new features in Apple Music, Apple Health, and iMessage. We could see similar AI integration in macOS and iPadOS, as well, which are also due for updates.

Tim Cook has already confirmed the lead role AI will play in upcoming announcements from Apple. At a quarterly earnings call in February, he hinted at a big announcement coming later in the year and mentioned that Apple is spending "a tremendous amount of time and effort" on AI. So, there's a good chance he was referring to the new AI features we'll see in iOS 18.

We can also expect an update to visionOS, which could bring some optimization and performance updates to Apple's first-gen headset. (Of course, software updates probably aren't going to fix the spontaneous front glass cracking many users are reporting.)

Apple's WWDC presentations are mainly for software updates and innovations, but there have also been surprise hardware reveals, as well. At last year's WWDC, Tom Cook unveiled the Vision Pro in a "one more thing" presentation. So, it's not impossible that we could also get a hardware announcement, but it is unfortunately unlikely. If anything, we might get some smaller hardware announcements, such as a rumored Vision Pro controller, but this year's WWDC is expected to focus on software.

How to watch WWDC 2024

If you want to tune into Apple's WWDC 2024 presentations, the easiest way to watch is on the official Apple Developer YouTube channel or the main Apple YouTube channel, where last year's event was live streamed. While Apple hasn't announced the time presentations will start out, things usually kick off around 10 am Pacific Standard Time.

Make sure to also check out the official WWDC 2024 event page on the Apple Developer site, where you can find more info as we get closer to the event. We will also be watching live and sharing updates along the way, so stay tuned for more on Apple AI, iOS 18, and more.