Lenovo rumored to release rolling laptop screen at CES 2025 — watch it in action

A well-known leaker of consumer electronics information shared a doozy on Thursday: Lenovo — which has for years been showing off a proof-of-concept rollable laptop display — will debut it in a few weeks at CES in Las Vegas.

Though Lenovo would not offer an official statement on the rumored images when asked, Laptop Mag understands that Lenovo will discuss the rollable laptop screen in Las Vegas.

Leaker Evan Blass shared via his Leakmail newsletter three concept images depicting a Lenovo Thinkbook with a display that expands, or rolls, up vertically. Blass, who runs the @evleaks account on X, claims more than 451,000 followers and has a reputation for being right on leaked images.

Lenovo Tech World 2022: Rollable Tech with Luca Rossi - YouTube Watch On

How long has Lenovo been hyping this rollable screen?

Since October 2022, Lenovo has been teasing the rollable technology. Then, Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, explains in a YouTube video how the expanding-display tech would work on phones and laptops.

"The possibilities of a rollable laptop are also compelling," Rossi says in that 2022 video. "It will bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level. I believe form factor innovation is a very dynamic space, and you will continue to see Lenovo's innovation here."

Rossi was right — as a little more than two years later, it appears Lenovo is ready to take the next step with the expanding display tech at CES, the world's biggest technology show.

It's not the first time this technology has publicly appeared, though. While it was first revealed in October 2022, it made another appearance in the spring of 2023 at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas. Then, tech journalist Jon Porter of The Verge observed this about the laptop screen extension: "...with a flip of a small switch on the right of the chassis ... you can hear some motors whirring and the screen extends upward. That switch causes a couple of motors in the laptop to spring into action, pulling the screen out from underneath the laptop’s keyboard to hoist it up more or less vertically in front of you. It’s an admittedly slow process on this concept device (from our footage, it seems to take a little over 10 seconds to fully extend), but eventually, you’re left with an almost square 15.3-inch display with an 8:9 aspect ratio. "

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For his part, Blass has been leaking a slew of Lenovo information lately. Earlier this week, Laptop reported on another of his leaks about the Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld gaming PC.

We don't have much in the way of specs about this screen, so we'll have to wait until January 7-10 at CES to see what Lenovo has up its sleeve.

This animated GIF is from a 2022 Lenovo marketing video that first showed off the then proof-of-concept technology. (Image credit: Lenovo)

The leaked images

One of the images Blass leaked on Thursday shows the expanding laptop display. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

This image, leaked by Blass on Thursday, shows how the rollable laptop screen expands. (Image credit: Evan Blass)