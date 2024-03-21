Meet Microsoft's Adaptive Accessories — the future of accessibility in the workspace

Unveiled at the recent Surface event, Microsoft is once again pushing for change with new accessibility devices. It was the first major company to introduce an accessibility gaming controller via Xbox Adaptive Controller. Now the company is pushing Microsoft Adaptive Accessories, which offer a number of accessibility options for those in need.

The list of Microsoft Adaptive Accessories include a discrete button devices, like a joystick, D-pad, and dual-buttons. There's also a flat, compact mouse, which you can add a tail to make it a more traditional mouse, and a thumb support.

Here are all the devices that Microsoft is using to push accessibility in the workspace.

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories — what they do

We'll start with the Microsoft Adaptive Hub. This device will allow you to connect up to three devices wirelessly or via USB Type-C. It can also wirelessly connect to up to four Microsoft Adaptive Buttons. There's two large buttons on the top, and a smaller pairing button on the side as well as three USB Type-C ports.

With the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, you get a flat, compact mouse that can connect wirelessly up to three devices or with a USB Type-C connection. You can attached to that the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support. (Yes, each one of these is a mouth-full.) It's unclear how these attach, but we have to assume it's magnetically.

Then you have the Microsoft Adaptive Buttons. First there's the Microsoft Adaptive D-pad Button, which is a compact D-pad that features 8 configurable buttons for each direction carved out on the face. The Microsoft Adaptive Joystick Button offers a compact, simple Joystick that you can use as a mouse, while the Microsoft Adaptive Dual Button is a compact, two-button device that you can use as your clickers.

Since this was all announced at a Microsoft Surface event, Surface users also have a new accessibility option as well. Microsoft is offering a Surface Pro Keyboard with bold typeset. This provides a bold key font and brighter backlight.

We don't have any information about the prices or release dates just yet, but I am worried that these accessibility devices won't have a very accessible price point. I'm basing this assumption on the $100 Xbox Adaptive Controller that doesn't come with any accessories.

For news, rumors, and updates on everything Microsoft Accessories and Surface related, and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.