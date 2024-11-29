The Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 keyboard debuted in June 2024, and just in time for the holidays, it has been marked down by 19%. If you do need to grab your phone and go — maybe on vacation — this is one keyboard you need.

It's small — just 9.8 inches wide and 4.1 inches from bottom to top — but migthy and awfully functional. It also features fast-switching for up to three devices, and a folio cover that magnetically closes to protect the keys.

Powered by a pair of CR-2032 coin cell batteries (which are included) that can last up to three years, the Keys-to-Go 2 keyboard also features a two-hour shut-off timer.

In my review of the keyboard this summer, I noted that Logitech marketed its new device as something meant for vacations. But in the five months I've had it, I have used this powerful clicky keyboard, which you never have to charge, every day—not just while traveling. It's absolutely perfect for personal tasks while at work.

Normally $80, you can get the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 for $65 on Amazon for Black Friday.

