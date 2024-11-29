When I'm in a rush, I grab this amazing keyboard -- it's on sale for Black Friday
I'm not joking — and if you find yourself without a laptop and just a phone, you'll need a portable, reliable, easy-to-type-on keyboard; it's essential. The Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 is it.
The Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 keyboard debuted in June 2024, and just in time for the holidays, it has been marked down by 19%. If you do need to grab your phone and go — maybe on vacation — this is one keyboard you need.
It's small — just 9.8 inches wide and 4.1 inches from bottom to top — but migthy and awfully functional. It also features fast-switching for up to three devices, and a folio cover that magnetically closes to protect the keys.
Powered by a pair of CR-2032 coin cell batteries (which are included) that can last up to three years, the Keys-to-Go 2 keyboard also features a two-hour shut-off timer.
In my review of the keyboard this summer, I noted that Logitech marketed its new device as something meant for vacations. But in the five months I've had it, I have used this powerful clicky keyboard, which you never have to charge, every day—not just while traveling. It's absolutely perfect for personal tasks while at work.
Normally $80, you can get the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 for $65 on Amazon for Black Friday.
Logitech lives up to its storied rep as a keyboard innovator with the Keys-To-Go 2. This portable keyboard doesn't have the drawbacks of its competitors, and it has a compelling price. You likely already own a keyboard, but Keys-To-Go 2 should be the second keyboard you buy.
It features a buoyant typing experience, thankfully avoids micro-USB charging, includes a magnetic folio cover, is super thin and light yet strong, and fast-switching buttons enable you to type on three different devices with the push of a button.
Price checks:
|Height
|9.84 in
|Width
|4.13 in
|Depth
|0.17 - 0.35 in
|Weight
|7.84 oz
|Power source
|Two coin cell batteries (CR2032)
|Keyboard
|18 mm-pitch key 1 mm-travel scissor keys
|App support
|Logi Options+
|Warranty
|1-year limited hardware warranty
|Compatibility
|Android 12.0 or later; ChromeOS; Windows 10 or later; iPad OS 17 or later; iOS 17 or later; MacOS 14 or later
|Available colors
|Graphite (pictured above), pale gray, lilac
|Connection
|Bluetooth Low Energy tech (no cables)
