This Logitech Zone Wireless 2/950 headset just launched and it's excellent

Logitech launched its AI-enhanced Zone Wireless 2 / Zone 950 headsets this morning, and there have been some significant improvements. At a recent event held by Logitech, I got hands-on with the latest headset and walked away impressed by the audio and build quality.

The ultra-light Zone Wireless headset is made of 20% recycled post-consumer plastics and was manufactured using renewable energy as Logitech looks to reduce its carbon footprint. Although the company didn't make any bold carbon neutrality statements or promises, they've gone all in to ensure its products lower the company's carbon impact.

We have yet to get our review unit, but it's on the way, and I wonder if it will end up on our best headphones list. Having a pair of lightweight headphones with excellent ANC that I can wear for long periods while working would be amazing.

Performance, price and availability

The most impressive AI enhancement you will find in Logitech's new wireless headsets is the ability to not only improve audio quality on your end, but the Zone Wireless is capable of using AI-enhanced ANC to remove background noise from the other end of your calls, as well.

For example, if you have a barking dog in your home, the ANC will lower and even remove most of the barking, and the same holds for the person you're speaking with. So, if their dog starts barking while your dog is, the ANC will cancel out the noise from both ends, providing both users with clean audio and allowing both parties to hear one another.

Besides being powered by AI magic, while at the event, I wore them for a while, and I have to say I was super impressed with the build quality. The Zone Wireless headsets were highly lightweight while remaining durable.

The Logitech Zone Wireless 2/ 950 will cost $299 and are available on the company's website. They will also be available at authorized retailers. Once our review unit arrives, we will thoroughly review the Zone Wireless 2 headset.