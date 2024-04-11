New Acer Nitro 14, Nitro 16 gaming laptops pack AMD Ryzen 8040 series CPUs and AI enhancements

As announced Wednesday, the new Acer Nitro 14 and Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptops are scheduled to release this spring. Aspiring to enhance gaming and productivity, these machines marry AMD Ryzen 8040 series processing power with Ryzen AI. Like the upcoming Intel model Acer Nitro 16, the AMD-charged Acer Nitro 14-and 16 feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs with ray-tracing. Nvidia's RTX AI functions enhance more than 500 games and applications.

Gamers and creators will feast their eyes on either laptop's stunning WQXGA (2560 x 1600), high refresh rate display. Nvidia G-Sync eliminates graphics annoyances like screen tearing, stuttering and lag. The standard technology found in much of today's gaming-specific displays, G-Sync helps ensure smooth gameplay and visual sharpness to give gamers an edge over the competition.

Any of Acer's new Nitro AI-gaming laptops might be a wise investment if you're interested in picking up a graphics handling powerhouse.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Nitro 14 AMD

The Acer Nitro 14 is for gamers, creators, and anyone else looking for a sleek performance machine that's super-portable. It features a vibrant 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU with Ryzen AI, and up to 32GB of RAM. For handling graphics-intensive tasks from gaming to 3D rendering, it may be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Prospective Acer Nitro 15 adopters will benefit immensely from Nvidia's RTX AI suite of capabilities for computing, gaming, and accelerations. What's more, RTX Video offers AI upscaling and HDR quality for a stunning visual experience.

Acer engineers outfitted the Acer Nitro 14 with two fans with Vortex Flow to keep the laptop cool. This aptly named cooling system creates an aerodynamic flow as it continuously pulls air into the laptop from all around the fans. Simply put, it keeps the processor, graphics card, and other important internal hardware cool.

The Acer Nitro 14 will be available starting at $1,299 in the U.S. in May.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Nitro 16 AMD

The Acer Nitro 16 is for anyone who likes to game and work on a big screen laptop. It packs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz display and up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core CPU with up to 32GB of RAM.

Thoughtfully designed to provide nothing short of high computing performance, Copilot in Windows helps users level up their creativity and productivity tasks. What's more Acer's nifty AI tools, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 and Acer PurifiedView enhance video-conferencing by reducing background noise and automatically keeps users in the webcam's frame.

Big laptops that are big on performance tend to generate a lot of heat during use. That's why Acer design engineers incorporated a dual fan, quad-intake, and quad-exhaust system into this Nitro 16's internals. While this advanced cooling technique circulates air, liquid metal thermal grease assists with heat transfer to keep the Nitro 16 chugging along well with no performance hiccups.

The Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-43) will be available in the U.S,. in May at a starting price of $1,399.99